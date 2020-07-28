blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 8:34 a.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a theft of locks.

• At 9:56 a.m., officers were called to Man-O-War Drive concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 10:08 a.m., officers were called to Hahn Road concerning a theft from a storage unit.

• At 12:28 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a video of a child being sexually abused by another child.

• At 1:56 p.m., officers were called to Meadow Lane concerning a theft.

• At 2:56 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Stable Lane.

• At 5:09 p.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road concerning an assault. The caller’s phone was also broken during the incident.

• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to the Farmdale Wastewater Treatment Plant on Peach Tree Road after two juveniles reportedly broke into the facility. Two bicycles were left near the gate.

• At 7:53 p.m., officers were called to Benson Avenue after someone used the caller’s name to pick up medication.

• At 8 p.m., officers were called to Ridgewood Lane concerning a possible assault of a child.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription