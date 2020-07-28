The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 8:34 a.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a theft of locks.
• At 9:56 a.m., officers were called to Man-O-War Drive concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers were called to Hahn Road concerning a theft from a storage unit.
• At 12:28 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a video of a child being sexually abused by another child.
• At 1:56 p.m., officers were called to Meadow Lane concerning a theft.
• At 2:56 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Stable Lane.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road concerning an assault. The caller’s phone was also broken during the incident.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to the Farmdale Wastewater Treatment Plant on Peach Tree Road after two juveniles reportedly broke into the facility. Two bicycles were left near the gate.
• At 7:53 p.m., officers were called to Benson Avenue after someone used the caller’s name to pick up medication.
• At 8 p.m., officers were called to Ridgewood Lane concerning a possible assault of a child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.