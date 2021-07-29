Siren

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Leawood Drive. A caller said he heard two shots back to back that sounded like a handgun, and he saw three boys running.

• At 6:24 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Beaumont Avenue.

• At 8:34 a.m., officers took a theft report on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 8:37 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on KY 151.

• At 8:45 a.m., officers, EMS, EMA and city firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Highland Parkway.

• At 11:58 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 1:47 p.m., deputies and officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Old Louisville Road.

• At 2 p.m., officers took an assault report on Walter Todd Drive.

• At 2;31 p.m., officers took a report at the police station about a stolen backpack.

• At 2:36 p.m., officers responded to an assault report on Georgetown Road. It was a Department of Community Based Services referral for potential physical abuse. It was undetermined whether the abuse occurred in Louisville or Frankfort.

• At 3:07 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 3:47 p.m., officers took an assault report on Vandalay Drive. A caller said another employee had put them against the refrigerator by their throat.

• At 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a theft in progress at Prince Hall Village. A phone was reported stolen. The property was returned by the mother of the suspect.

• At 4:40 p.m., deputies took a call about a burglary in progress. A caller said her neighbors were using her electricity by using an extension cord.

• At 8:11 p.m., officers, EMS and city firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Fifth Avenue.

• At 8:21 p.m., deputies responded to a theft report on Maple Ridge Drive. A caller said he sold a television stand to a subject who loaded it into a vehicle and didn’t pay for it.

• At 9:10 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Schenkel Lane.

