The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:31 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on East Main Street.
• At 2:49 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious person on Holmes Street.
• At 3:32 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Menominee Trail.
• At 4:17 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious person on Leawood Drive.
• At 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
• At 6:52 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Valley Vista Drive. The caller reported that a vehicle was broken into overnight and a wallet was stolen.
• At 7:19 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Stephen Road. The caller reported that a vehicle was broken into overnight and a wallet was stolen.
• At 7:36 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Stephen Road. The caller reported that a keyfob was stolen from a vehicle that was broken into overnight.
• At 7:48 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Goodman Way. The caller reported his and his wife’s vehicles were broken into overnight and a credit card was stolen.
• At 8:01 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Versailles Road.
• At 8:14 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Tanglewood Drive. The caller reported a wallet and money was stolen from a vehicle overnight.
• At 8:33 a.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint on Leawood Drive.
• At 9:07 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Tierra Linda Drive. The caller advised that someone has been stealing from his apartment and his lock box was missing.
• At 11:02 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Quartermile Way. A caller reported their vehicle had been broken into overnight, but nothing seemed to be missing.
• At 11:07 a.m., officers were received a report of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street. The caller, who was from Ohio, reported they had not heard from a wheelchair-bound woman, who lived on Louisville Road, in six weeks.
• At 11:17 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious person on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Langford Avenue. The caller reported $11 was stolen from her wallet.
• At 11:53 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Sonoma Drive. A caller reported credit cards and insurance cards were missing from their vehicles.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Elkhorn Drive. A caller reported a firearm and other items were stolen from her vehicle.
• At 2:36 p.m., officers were called to a trespasser on Walter Todd Drive.
• At 4:13 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifter on East Main Street.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Belvoir Drive. The caller reported that seat cushions were stolen overnight.
• At 4:27 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Walter Todd Drive.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Warsaw Street. A caller reported several items were stolen and that there is video of the incident.
• At 4:54 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Collins Lane. A caller reported an Apple watch and backpack containing her ID and debit cards were stolen from her vehicle on Sunday.
• At 4:59 p.m., firefighters conducted an investigation on Versailles Road.
• At 5:02 p.m., officers were called to a suspicious person on Portsmouth Lane.
• At 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 5:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Cardwell Lane.
• At 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint on Harp Pike.
• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Evergreen Road.
• At 8:58 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Grand Avenue.
• At 10:17 p.m., officers were called to a suspicious person on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 11:13 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Deepwood Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.