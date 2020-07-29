blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 1:31 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on East Main Street.

• At 2:49 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious person on Holmes Street.

• At 3:32 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Menominee Trail.

• At 4:17 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious person on Leawood Drive.

• At 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.

• At 6:52 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Valley Vista Drive. The caller reported that a vehicle was broken into overnight and a wallet was stolen.

• At 7:19 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Stephen Road. The caller reported that a vehicle was broken into overnight and a wallet was stolen.

• At 7:36 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Stephen Road. The caller reported that a keyfob was stolen from a vehicle that was broken into overnight.

• At 7:48 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Goodman Way. The caller reported his and his wife’s vehicles were broken into overnight and a credit card was stolen.

• At 8:01 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Versailles Road.

• At 8:14 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Tanglewood Drive. The caller reported a wallet and money was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

• At 8:33 a.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint on Leawood Drive.

• At 9:07 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Tierra Linda Drive. The caller advised that someone has been stealing from his apartment and his lock box was missing.

• At 11:02 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Quartermile Way. A caller reported their vehicle had been broken into overnight, but nothing seemed to be missing.

• At 11:07 a.m., officers were received a report of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street. The caller, who was from Ohio, reported they had not heard from a wheelchair-bound woman, who lived on Louisville Road, in six weeks.

• At 11:17 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious person on Prince Hall Village Drive.

• At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Langford Avenue. The caller reported $11 was stolen from her wallet.

• At 11:53 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Sonoma Drive. A caller reported credit cards and insurance cards were missing from their vehicles.

• At 12:38 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Elkhorn Drive. A caller reported a firearm and other items were stolen from her vehicle.

• At 2:36 p.m., officers were called to a trespasser on Walter Todd Drive.

• At 4:13 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifter on East Main Street.

• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Belvoir Drive. The caller reported that seat cushions were stolen overnight.

• At 4:27 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Walter Todd Drive.

• At 4:29 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Warsaw Street. A caller reported several items were stolen and that there is video of the incident.

• At 4:54 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Collins Lane. A caller reported an Apple watch and backpack containing her ID and debit cards were stolen from her vehicle on Sunday.

• At 4:59 p.m., firefighters conducted an investigation on Versailles Road.

• At 5:02 p.m., officers were called to a suspicious person on Portsmouth Lane.

• At 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Prince Hall Village Drive.

• At 5:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Cardwell Lane.

• At 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint on Harp Pike.

• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Evergreen Road.

• At 8:58 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Grand Avenue.

• At 10:17 p.m., officers were called to a suspicious person on Prince Hall Village Drive.

• At 11:13 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Deepwood Drive.

