Siren

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 12:43 a.m., officers responded to an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:11 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Schenkel Lane. A caller stated he heard some noise around the garage and heard something in the basement.

• At 8:13 a.m., officers, EMA and city firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 9:44 a.m., deputies were called to a theft reported on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller said someone had broken into her aunt’s apartment. Items were stolen, but the caller wasn’t certain of what exactly was missing.

• At 1:15 p.m., deputies, EMA and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Glenns Creek Road. A caller said a water truck was on fire.

• At 3:15 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 3:32 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Second Street. A woman said a friend had stolen her car.

• At 5:29 p.m., officers responded to a theft reported on Leonardwood Avenue.

• At 6:27 p.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:55 p.m., deputies responded to a theft report on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller said tools had been stolen from a toolbox in the back of a truck.

• At 9:48 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Rosewood Lane.

• At 10:21 p.m., deputies and officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road/U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:21 p.m., officers were notified of shots fired on Schenkel Lane. A caller said they heard a female scream and then a gunshot. They didn’t know exactly where the shot was fired.

