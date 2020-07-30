The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 4:36 a.m., officers were called to Kings Daughters Drive concerning an assault.
• At 6:46 a.m., officers were called to Ryswick Lane after someone broke into the caller’s vehicle and took the title and change.
• At 9:01 a.m., officers were called to McDowell Avenue concerning a person breaking into a vehicle.
• At 9:27 a.m., officers were called to Clay Avenue concerning a theft of a purse, cigarettes and a diaper bag.
• At 11:56 a.m., officers were called to Riverbend BP on Devils Hollow Access Road concerning a stolen handgun from the Bluegrass Inn.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers were called to Williamsburg Road concerning a theft.
• At 4:08 p.m., officers were called to Shadrick Ferry Road concerning a theft of money.
• At 4:19 p.m., officers were called to Williamsburg Road concerning the caller’s credit cards being used without permission.
• At 7:50 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning a woman possibly selling heroin.
• At 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Shelby Street concerning a possible burglary.
