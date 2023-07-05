The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday and Tuesday:
Monday
• At 9:09 a.m., emergency management was called to a rescue on West Broadway. A caller reported an unmanned white boat was floating down the Kentucky River from Millville and headed toward Frankfort.
• At 9:10 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible explosion at Wendy’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported power lines were down in the middle of the road. The road between Meadowview Drive and Harrodswood Drive was shut down for approximately 30 minutes.
• At 9:20 a.m., officers took a theft report on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported medication was stolen over the weekend.
• At 9:25 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Rabbit Ridge Lane. A caller reported a 34-year-old female had not been seen since the day before.
• At 9:31 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 10:16 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hoge Avenue.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a PlayStation 5 was stolen the day before and there was video of the theft.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Moore Drive.
• At 1:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 1:44 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Compton Drive.
• At 3:10 a.m., officers took a theft report at Capital Court Technology on West Second Street. A caller reported he made a purchase at the food mart on West Second Street and his card was charged but the employee would not give him his merchandise. The caller said the employee told him the transaction did not go through, but advised he had documentation from his bank proving that the transaction did go through.
• At 4:44 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Timothy Drive.
• At 5:01 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 6:22 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Marlowe Court. A caller reported power tools were stolen.
• At 7:36 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 7:48 p.m., officers took a theft report on Maple Avenue.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 11:24 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Allnutt Drive.
Tuesday
• At 8:08 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Duckers Road.
• At 8:15 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Langford Avenue.
• At 10:47 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported the male driver of a white Chevy Malibu left them at Kroger and drove off with more than $700 in groceries.
• At 12:19 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Kiowa Trail. A caller reported a 74-year-old male fell off a ladder into stairs. The caller said the male was incoherent and bleeding from the head and face.
• At 12:29 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person.
• At 12:54 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported his “ex-wife took his daughter three days ago and he can’t find them.”
• At 2:42 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a white Chevy car drove into an apartment building. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was removed.
• At 3:13 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Clover Drive.
• At 4:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near University Drive.
• At 7:39 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Easy Street. A caller reported she thought someone fired a shot at her window. She said “glass flew in the house and on the couch.”
• At 9:40 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported someone was “shooting a gun up in the air.” It was determined to be fireworks.
• At 10:15 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Wellington Court. A caller reported a juvenile male “walked off” 20-40 minutes prior. He was located at the Kentucky State University football field and returned.
• At 10:27 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire at First Baptist Church on St. Clair Street. A caller reported the roof of the church was on fire. The small fire was extinguished.
• At 11:09 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Landings Drive.
• At 11:23 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 11:33 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Papago Trail. A caller reported she thought someone was inside her house.
• At 11:43 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire on Pinnacle Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.