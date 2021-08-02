The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 8:41 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Wheeler Drive.
• At 10:36 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Switzer Road. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 12:12 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Winding Way Drive.
• At 2:59 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Comanche Trail.
• At 4:01 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
• At 4:10 p.m., city firefighters responded to a gas leak on Murray Street. A caller reported a gas line was hit and gas was “blowing.” Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 4:25 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Collins Lane near Louisville Road.
• At 5:10 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported her apartment was broken into and “all of her expensive things are missing.”
• At 6:38 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Myrtle Avenue.
• At 7:45 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:57 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.
• At 8:01 p.m., officers took a theft report on Bradley Street. A caller reported a male with blonde hair wearing a red shirt was “taking things out of people’s yards.” He was detained by police.
• At 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 8:56 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a missing person on Walter Todd Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male “got out of the house and ran toward the playground.” The caller said “when they tell him to come home he laughs and keeps running.” The father located the child.
• At 10:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Keeneland Court. A caller reported a scam.
Saturday
• At 12:06 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported three vehicles were involved. One female was transported to the hospital with back pain.
• At 8:13 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a deceased person on Woodland Avenue. A caller reported a 68-year-old male, who was a hospice patient, was on the floor.
• At 9:57 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 11:01 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
• At 11:51 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Courchellle Court.
• At 2:27 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Corral Way. A caller reported a male walked away from a “special home.” The male returned 10 minutes later.
• At 3:06 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 4:01 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the East-West Connector.
• At 5:45 p.m., officers took a theft report at Shell on Limestone Drive. A caller reported finding “devices at the gas pump.”
• At 5:58 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 7:24 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, stole items from the store and then went to Dollar Tree. She was detained by police.
• At 7:34 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on West Clinton Street near High Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident.
• At 9:26 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported a female was “trying to steal his Ring doorbell off the wall.” The caller said he has video of the woman.
Sunday
• At 12:08 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Centennial Avenue.
• At 2:37 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Douglas Wheel Alignment and Tire Shop on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported two men without shirts on were “trying to get into the building.” The men advised they were hired to paint.
• At 10:03 a.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported a bag of clothes were missing. She later advised finding the bag behind furniture.
• At 11:34 a.m., officers took a theft report at Thai Smile on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone stole the camera in the back.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Capital Avenue.
• At 2:59 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.
• At 2:59 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 3:22 p.m., officers and deputies took a burglary report on Cherrywood Drive. A caller reported three males and a juvenile were inside a house that “has been empty for over a year.”
• At 3:28 p.m., officers took a theft report on Locust Ridge Road. A caller reported a phone was stolen.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at Buffalo Wild Wings on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported one vehicle hit a pole. One person had a facial injury. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.
• At 3:53 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Third Street. A caller reported a bike was stolen a couple of weeks ago. The caller said the bike was now listed on Facebook Market and wanted to file a report.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone stole her medicine and passport out of her vehicle.
• At 8:34 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Strohmeier Bypass. A caller reported a Nissan Altima ran off the road and hit a guardrail. A 35-year-old female was complaining of a head injury.
• At 11:02 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Ashwood Court.
• At 11:16 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kirkland Fields Apartments on East Main Street. A caller reported she “dropped money out of her pocket and someone picked it up and won’t give it back.”
• At 11:49 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported her boyfriend was fishing and she couldn’t get in contact with him. He returned around midnight.
