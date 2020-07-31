The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 10:31 a.m., officers were called to McDowell Avenue concerning a theft.
• At 12:35 p.m., officers were called to Interstate 64 near exit 58 concerning a stolen trailer.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a possible theft and a domestic dispute. Officers advised the callers it was a civil matter.
• At 2:36 p.m., officers were called to Switzer Road concerning a stolen firearm.
• At 2:49 p.m., officers were called to the Sullivan parking garage on Ann Street concerning damaged to a garage door.
• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to Crystalbrook Apartments concerning stolen debit card information.
• At 4:40 p.m., officers were called to Skyview Mart on Steadmantown Lane concerning a lost wallet.
• At 7:18 p.m., officers were called to Shawnee Trail concerning a stolen ladder.
• At 8:02 p.m., firefighters were called to Chinook Trail for a possible structure fire. A tree had fallen on power lines and caused a transformer fire. The matter was transferred to the Frankfort Plant Board.
• At 9:53 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road for a burglary after the caller found a broken window and the lights on inside the building.
