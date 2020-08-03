The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 4:25 a.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive after a man entered a residence and jumped on the caller while he was in bed. The suspect had a knife.
• At 4:39 a.m., officers were called to Hardy Street concerning thefts at two homes.
• At 11:42 a.m., officers took a report concerning the theft of a computer from a vehicle on Leawood Drive.
• At 2:55 p.m., officers were called to BP near Buffalo Trace Distillery concerning a fraud complaint after the pump would not dispense fuel after it was purchased.
• At 4:52 p.m., officers were called to ALDI on U.S. 127 concerning a shoplifting complaint.
• At 7:27 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue concerning a complaint of people stealing the caller’s mail and tomatoes.
• At 9:22 p.m., officers were called to Arnett Drive after maintenance workers removed the caller’s door and took a pair of shoes.
Saturday
• At 2:06 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a stolen wallet and the caller’s debit card being used without permission.
• At 3:55 p.m., officers were called to Oaklawn Drive after someone siphoned five gallons of gasoline from the caller’s truck overnight.
• At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to Dewey Court after someone entered a vehicle and took a work telephone. The vehicle was left unlocked.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers were called to the Switzer Covered Bridge concerning a person spray-painting the bridge.
• At 5:14 p.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue concerning an assault between a male neighbor and the caller’s granddaughter.
• At 6:48 p.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane concerning a theft.
• At 8:27 p.m., officers were called to Arnett Drive concerning an assault involving a 16-year-old.
• At 11:06 p.m., officers were called to Reed Drive concerning an assault between family members.
• At 11:42 p.m., officers were called to Pizza Hut on East Main Street concerning counterfeit money.
Sunday
• At 1:23 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court concerning a person with guns and heroin.
• At 2:43 a.m., officers were called to South Wallace Avenue concerning five people trying to break into vehicles.
• At 9 a.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court after several windows on a car were broken.
• At 9:14 a.m., officers were called to Schofield Lane after someone broke into a barn during the night.
• At 9:23 a.m., firefighters were called to Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort on Leonardwood Drive concerning a person stuck in the elevator. It was a false alarm.
• At 10:52 a.m., officers were called to Leestown Road after someone broke into a storage unit and took several items.
• At 11:15 a.m., officers were called to Cherry Lane after a credit card and tools were stolen from a truck during the night.
• At 12:05 p.m., officers were called to Ringo Avenue after someone broke into the caller’s car and took a purse.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to Thompson Street after a wallet and other items were stolen from a vehicle.
• At 3:21 p.m., officers were called to Reed Drive concerning an assault.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 8:35 p.m., officers were called to Shell on Steadmantown Lane
