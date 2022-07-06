blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 3:33 a.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported hearing what sounded like three shots followed by a pause and then more shots for the past 30 minutes. The caller advised it could be fireworks, but said they did not go outside to see.

• At 9:53 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 9:54 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on KY 151.

• At 12:06 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:36 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Skyview Drive.

• At 3:57 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a person at Kentucky River Campground & RV Park on Steele Branch Road.

• At 4:11 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Sienna and a GMC Envoy. The caller advised one of the drivers struck the other vehicle and then hit a light pole causing significant damage to the pole.

• At 5:19 p.m., county firefighters and EMS were called to a heat-related incident at NUCOR on Leestown Road. A caller reported a 37-year-old male felt “bitterly cold as if he might pass out” and his muscles were tight.

• At 5:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sunset Drive near Versailles Road.

• At 8:02 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a black car with four juvenile males drove by and shot a female with a BB gun.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription