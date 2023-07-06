The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:12 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were notified that a dog bit a male and another dog at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive.
• At 1:04 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on St. Clair Street. A caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots. Officers determined it was fireworks.
• At 1:22 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Schenkel Lane.
• At 3:23 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to smoke detectors going off at a residence on Fields Avenue. A caller reported the fire alarm was going off but he advised he didn’t see any smoke. Firefighters determined there was no fire and reset the alarms.
• At 8:34 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Marlowe Court. A caller reported the windows of her apartment were open and she was scared to go inside because she thought someone was inside.
• At 9:10 a.m., county firefighters responded to a possible explosion on Fox Tail Lane. A caller reported hearing an explosion and said then the power went out. Firefighters determined a squirrel got caught in a power line.
• At 11:28 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported an Amazon package was stolen near their front door.
• At 12:24 p.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported a 56-year-old male fell from scaffolding and advised he was going in and out of consciousness.
• At 2:12 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Powhatan Trail. A caller reported a construction crew hit a gas main. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 3:24 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Honda Accord and a truck. The driver of the truck was bleeding from his arm.
• At 3:40 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:36 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Democrat Drive.
• At 5 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:29 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:29 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hillview Court. A caller reported a female beat her up and stole her keys.
• At 7:57 p.m., deputies were called to a theft in progress at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported people were taking items that belonged to a person who got kicked out of their trailer.
• At 8:33 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a 56-year-old male with an IV and dialysis port in his neck left the hospital. He later returned.
• At 9:16 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leestown Road. A caller reported a male stole her father’s tackle box and other items and there was video and photos of the theft.
• At 9:53 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 10:38 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Polsgrove Street.
