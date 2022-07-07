blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 8:03 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:24 a.m., officers were notified of abuse on Poa Drive.

• At 11:18 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:35 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a TV and stereo were stolen from an apartment.

• At 12:59 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Grandview Drive.

• At 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North near Shadrick Ferry Road.

• At 2:26 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.

• At 4:03 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a single vehicle accident and advised that a black car struck a tree. One female sustained injuries.

• At 4:21 p.m., city and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Leathers Lane.

• At 5:04 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Georgetown Road.

• At 5:33 p.m., officers were notified of abuse on Comanche Trail.

• At 5:38 p.m., officers took a theft report at Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a male ran out of the store without paying for a pair of boots. The caller advised the male got into a light colored van with a red bumper and busted taillight and traveled outbound on Versailles Road.

• At 5:39 p.m., county fire and EMS responded to a trauma call at Switzer Covered Bridge on Jones Lane. A caller reported a 64-year-old male slipped down a hill and had a possible broken ankle.

• At 5:50 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Switzer Road.

• At 7:59 p.m., officers took a theft report at Marathon/Collins Lane Food Mart on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male customer stole a money order and processed it.

• At 9:46 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Myrtle Avenue.

