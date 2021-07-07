blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 1:44 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.

• At 2:22 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Kirkland Fields Apartments on East Main Street. A caller reported her son had been missing since 11 p.m. He returned five minutes later.

• At 11:28 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:26 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Hickory Drive. A caller reported the thefts had been happening over the last few months and said they had a list and photos of the missing items.

• At 1:37 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 2:01 p.m., officers took a burglary report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:32 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at Rockwood Apartments on Galbraith Road. A caller reported his wallet was missing.

• At 3:28 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Harrodswood Road.

• At 3:46 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Norton Street.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Pradero Drive.

• At 4:41 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 4:56 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Woodlake Road. A caller reported the burglary occurred on Friday.

• At 5:18 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Ninevah Road.

• At 6:40 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:30 p.m., officers took a theft report at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive.

• At 9:42 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported alarms were going off. The caller also said they heard banging and a crash. Officers determined fireworks were shot in the field behind the business and the debris landed on the roof.

• At 10:06 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Leawood Drive. Officers determined it was fireworks.

• At 10:18 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a gray SUV flipped over. The caller said a 50- to 60-year-old female was possibly suffering from an asthma attack.

