The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:47 a.m., officers responded to Ridgeview Drive regarding a missing person. A mother reported her juvenile daughter was picked up in a vehicle and taken to an apartment on Ridgeview Drive. The girl was not found at the apartment.

• At 3:09 a.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Ridgeview Drive. The mother from the previous call rephoned dispatch to report that she spotted her daughter and a white male running on Ridgeview Drive. She did not see where they went.

• At 4:31 a.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue regarding a suspicious person.

• At 5:39 a.m., officers took a report of sexual offense at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:59 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Ewing Street.

• At 7:54 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on Diagnostic Drive.

• At 8:07 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury on Taylor Branch Road. A caller reported a red pickup truck had gone over a bank and landed on its roof in the creek. The vehicle did not have occupants, but the owners showed up as it was being towed.

• At 8:34 a.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Ewing Court.

• At 9:38 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Leawood Drive.

• At 11:21 a.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 11:49 a.m., officers were called to East Main Street regarding a suspicious person.

• At 1:11 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Forest Street.

• At 1:23 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Hunters Trace.

•  At 3:35 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Versailles Road.

• At 4:44 p.m., officers were called to Grandview Drive about a theft.

• At 7:10 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Saratoga Drive.

• At 7:59 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road regarding a suspicious person.

• At 9:04 p.m., officers responded to Greenway Boulevard regarding a burglary. A caller advised that someone broke into a residence and trashed it.

• At 9:35 p.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street regarding a burglary. A caller reported that someone was breaking into a house that had recently been condemned.

• At 11:05 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Louisville Road.

