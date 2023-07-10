The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:08 a.m., officers took a theft report on Hickory Drive. A caller reported theft from a vehicle.
• At 7:56 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported her house was egged.
• At 10:18 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Sunset Drive.
• At 11:48 a.m., officers took a theft report on Virginia Avenue. A caller reported someone charged $408 to their debit card at Hampton Inn.
• At 2:36 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 4:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 4:56 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near KY 151. A caller reported three vehicles were involved. A 27-year-old male complained of knee pain.
• At 7:44 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a male came into his building and stole gas.
• At 9:07 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Champion Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male who was non-verbal was missing. The child was located at 9:22 p.m.
• At 11:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
Saturday
• At 12:38 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Duckers Road.
• At 10:17 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Creekside Lane. A caller reported her vehicle was egged.
• At 11:31 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Benson Valley Road.
• At 11:32 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Highwood Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was egged.
• At 1:25 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Schenkelwood Drive. A caller reported a 68-year-old male missed a morning appointment and a 1 p.m. lunch.
• At 5:54 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Champion Court. A caller reported a juvenile male who was non-verbal and had run away the day before was missing again. The child was located at 6:01 p.m.
• At 7:10 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Centennial Avenue.
• At 7:20 p.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call at Stewart Home & School on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported a 29-year-old female fell out of a golf cart onto concrete and was bleeding from the forehead.
• At 10:27 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Poa Drive. Officers determined it was fireworks.
• At 11:34 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Owenton Road.
Sunday
• At 3:02 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Cardwell Lane.
• At 8:44 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Winding Way. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident and said a car struck a utility pole and snapped it. The caller also said the wires and traffic lights were down. The road was temporarily shut down and reopened at 2:48 p.m.
• At 12:55 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Metcalf Drive.
• At 2:09 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on West Second Street.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 8:24 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Broadway. A caller reported she “was laying on a wall and a male came by and stole her lottery ticket and her new cellphone.”
• At 11:23 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a shooting on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a male had been shot. Thomas Wideman, 50, was pronounced dead and the suspect, Simeyon Johnson, 36, allegedly fled the scene.
