The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 2:45 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported hearing one gunshot in the neighborhood next to Kroger West.
• At 3:51 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS and the coroner responded to an injury motorcycle accident on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a male and female were in a ditch and unresponsive. The caller said he did not see tire tracks and that he would stay on scene until first responders arrived. The coroner determined Chase Hedger, 37, and Kaylene Castillo, 25, both of Franklin County, were deceased. The road was closed while deputies conducted an accident reconstruction.
• At 8:24 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:57 a.m., officers took a theft report on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported the battery on her vehicle was stolen.
• At 10:57 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a gas leak on West Second Street. A caller reported a construction company hit a gas line. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 1:41 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 2:05 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a Dodge truck ran off the road before Exit 53.
• At 3:45 p.m., officers and deputies took a burglary report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a door was kicked in.
• At 5:14 p.m., officers took a theft report at CVS on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female shoplifter had just left in a Monte Carlo. The caller said she got the items from the female and that the woman had shoplifted at the business before.
• At 5:33 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 9:08 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Hanly Lane.
• At 9:35 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 10:29 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported “someone smashed out the windows on his truck.”
