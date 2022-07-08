blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 8:04 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.

• At 8:14 a.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Walter Todd Drive.

• At 10:16 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated driver on Meadow Glen.

• At 11:46 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Tecumseh Trail. A caller reported someone “messed with” his side door and garage and the doors of his 2002 Camaro were open.

• At 12:04 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Rouse Avenue.

• At 12:19 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Holmes Street.

• At 12:52 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.

• At 12:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:16 p.m., officers took a theft report on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported neighbors were stealing his electricity.

• At 5:29 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 6:08 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Cove Spring Road.

• At 6:11 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Warsaw Street.

• At 8:04 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Wildwood Place. A caller reported a group of kids and one adult were fighting.

• At 8:57 p.m., officers were called to an unknown trouble complaint on Lincoln Drive. A caller reported a female assaulted him. He advised she spit on him and shoved him. He declined to file a report.

