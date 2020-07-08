The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:50 a.m., firefighters conducted an investigation on Pinnacle Court.
• At 4:14 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Leawood Drive.
• At 7:49 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm on Old Soldiers Lane.
• At 8:05 a.m., firefighters conducted an investigation on Collins Lane.
• At 9:02 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on Knollwood Place.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.
• At 11:49 a.m., officers received a vandalism complaint on East Main Street.
• At 12:09 p.m., officers took a report of a theft at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:04 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road for a trespasser.
• At 1:11 p.m., officers responded to an intoxicated driver on East Main Street.
• At 2:16 p.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle on Poa Drive.
• At 4:04 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Lucas Lane.
• At 6:03 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street for a suspicious vehicle.
• At 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Meredith Avenue.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road for a drug offense.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Grandview Drive.
• At 8:42 p.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 9:29 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Holmes Street.
• At 9:59 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on Landings Drive.
