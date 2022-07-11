The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 2:14 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Arapaho Trail. A caller reported that people with flashlights were inside a residence that was supposed to be vacant.
• At 9:56 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 10:47 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cave Run Road. A caller reported someone made charges on his credit card.
• At 12:34 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Green Wilson Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one female was complaining of chest pain.
• At 1:38 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported a possible sexual offense involving two juveniles.
• At 5:02 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Frisch’s Big Boy. A caller reported her vehicle ran over a retaining wall. EMS was advised to disregard.
• At 5:06 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Leawood Drive. A caller reported her son left Eastern State some time the day before.
• At 5:25 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female shoplifter left the store with a cart full of laundry products. The caller advised the female was in a blue car.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported three kids stole 55-inch TVs and a video game system.
• At 5:52 p.m., officers were notified of a possibly armed and dangerous person at Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a classmate posted a picture on Instagram saying they were bringing guns to the theater at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
• At 4:25 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported someone might be breaking into her vehicle.
• At 5:52 a.m., officers took a theft report at Speedway on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone stole her license and debit card.
• At 8:07 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 8:08 a.m., officers took a theft report on Grama Drive. A caller, who was out of the state, reported their garage was broken into at 5:25 a.m. and they saw it on camera.
• At 9:15 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Devane Lane. A caller reported a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
• At 12:03 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:07 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female refused to pay her cab fare.
• At 12:13 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Devane Lane. A caller reported two guns were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• At 1:14 p.m., officers took a theft report on Brawner Street. A caller reported their brother stole their medication the night before.
• At 2:20 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Buena Vista Drive. A caller reported two weapons and a phone were stolen.
• At 2:48 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported a tan car had rolled and was in a ditch. A male in the vehicle was shaken up and requested EMS.
• At 2:50 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported a back door was “busted open.”
• At 4:15 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:42 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 11:17 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Great Buffalo Trace.
Sunday
• At 6:54 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Winthrop Court Apartments on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported a male was carrying a hatchet in the parking lot.
• At 11:36 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Creekside Lane. A caller reported a purse and cellphone were stolen.
• At 11:40 a.m., deputies took an assault report on Green Wilson Road. A caller reported a male was assaulted and taken to the emergency room overnight.
• At 1 p.m., officers took a theft report on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported a male juvenile who stayed overnight with her grandson stole a PlayStation and controller. The caller advised when the grandson’s father went to get the items back the guardian “cocked a gun at him.”
• At 3 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Conway Street. A caller reported a male and female were “stealing people’s bikes.”
• At 3:18 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:23 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on West Campbell Street. A caller reported someone broke a window of his vehicle.
• At 5:51 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Brawner Street.
• At 6:40 p.m., officers took a theft report on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported someone didn’t return their PlayStation.
• At 7:56 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 8:37 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Bald Knob Road.
• At 11:03 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a gray Chevy Malibu struck a tree.
