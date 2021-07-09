blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:20 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:58 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person at Waffle House on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male in a tan Dodge truck with a trailer attached to it “can barely open his door.” The caller said there was a female and possibly a child in the truck too. Deputies observed the vehicle and arrested the male.

• At 3:04 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Phillips Street. A caller reported the fire was “in the lot next to Joey’s warehouse. The caller said there was “dark smoke and sparks going up in the air.”

• At 5:46 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Evergreen Market on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a trailer had been stolen from the storage buildings behind the market. The caller said he last saw the trailer around 6-7 p.m. Wednesday.

• At 9:22 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported someone “kicked in her door” on Wednesday.

• At 1:20 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire at Speedy Mart on Holmes Street. An officer reported and extinguished the fire.

• At 1:44 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was in custody.

• At 5:28 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Switzer Road.

• At 6:22 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Wallace Avenue.

• At 6:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:52 p.m., officers were called to a possible explosion on Alexander Street near Leslie Avenue. A caller reported it occurred near Thorn Hill Education Center and that a “light (colored) car was in the area at the time.”

• At 9:23 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 9:47 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Harrodsburg Road. A caller reported her bra and underwear were stolen. The caller said “the same man who broke in two weeks ago has done it again.”

• At 9:49 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Henry Street. A caller reported he “thinks someone is in the barn.” Officers determined everything was clear.

