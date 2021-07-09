The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:20 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:58 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person at Waffle House on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male in a tan Dodge truck with a trailer attached to it “can barely open his door.” The caller said there was a female and possibly a child in the truck too. Deputies observed the vehicle and arrested the male.
• At 3:04 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Phillips Street. A caller reported the fire was “in the lot next to Joey’s warehouse. The caller said there was “dark smoke and sparks going up in the air.”
• At 5:46 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Evergreen Market on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a trailer had been stolen from the storage buildings behind the market. The caller said he last saw the trailer around 6-7 p.m. Wednesday.
• At 9:22 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported someone “kicked in her door” on Wednesday.
• At 1:20 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire at Speedy Mart on Holmes Street. An officer reported and extinguished the fire.
• At 1:44 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was in custody.
• At 5:28 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Switzer Road.
• At 6:22 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Wallace Avenue.
• At 6:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 6:52 p.m., officers were called to a possible explosion on Alexander Street near Leslie Avenue. A caller reported it occurred near Thorn Hill Education Center and that a “light (colored) car was in the area at the time.”
• At 9:23 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 9:47 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Harrodsburg Road. A caller reported her bra and underwear were stolen. The caller said “the same man who broke in two weeks ago has done it again.”
• At 9:49 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Henry Street. A caller reported he “thinks someone is in the barn.” Officers determined everything was clear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.