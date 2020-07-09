The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 2:16 a.m., firefighters were called to a ground fire on Louisville Road.
• At 2:36 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 5:58 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
• At 7 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on Taylor Avenue.
• At 7:06 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on Capital Avenue.
• At 7:37 a.m., officers responded to a sexual offense on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 7:53 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Harp Pike. A male caller advised that his neighbor called him to tell him a person, possibly his ex-girlfriend, driving a green Avalanche was breaking in to his home.
• At 7:55 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Taylor Avenue.
• At 7:56 a.m., officers were called to an assault on East Third Street. Social services staff reported that a juvenile victim was involved.
• At 8:35 a.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Bridgeport-Benson Road.
• At 8:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 9:16 a.m., officers responded to a theft on East Main Street.
• At 9:37 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Holmes Street.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Hudson Street.
• At 10:38 a.m., a report of a missing person was taken at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to Harp Pike regarding a trespasser.
• At 11:21 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 11:53 a.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue regarding an assault. EMS was declined.
• At 12:44 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Schenkelwood Drive.
• At 1:12 p.m., officers were called to an alarm on Saratoga Drive.
• At 1:50 p.m., officers responded to a sexual offense on Patricia Street.
• At 2:02 p.m., officers were called to a motor vehicle accident with injury on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Wright Street.
• At 3:21 p.m., officers were called to a vandalism complaint on Versailles Road.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Bald Knob Road.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to a theft on West Second Street.
• At 4:39 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:45 p.m., officers were called to Lucas Lane regarding a fraud complaint.
• At 5:47 p.m., officers responded to a missing person on Rosewood Lane. A female runaway wearing shorts and a red shirt was last seen walking in the Walter Todd area. Officers were unable to locate her.
• At 6:43 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Taylor Road.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Green Wilson Road.
• At 7:11 p.m., officers were called to a theft on North Scruggs Lane.
• At 7:27 p.m., officers responded to an assault on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 7:59 p.m., officers were called to a trespasser on Leawood Drive.
• At 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Holmes Street.
• At 10:20 p.m., officers were called to an alarm on Old U.S. 60.
• At 10:56 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Mockingbird Lane.
