The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 9:52 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 10:42 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near the 55-mile marker. A caller reported a car “clipped” a semi. Deputies temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of I-64 to clear the accident.

• At 10:50 a.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on West Main Street.

• At 12:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.

• At 12:54 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Blueridge Drive.

• At 1:33 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 1:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:51 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Douglas Avenue.

• At 4:38 p.m., officers took a theft report on Blueridge Drive. A caller reported a zero-turn lawn mower was stolen.

• At 4:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Pulliam Drive near Versailles Road.

• At 5:37 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 7:44 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported the “front door is busted open.” Deputies advised the residence was clear.

• At 7:56 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Greenfields Lane.

• At 10:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

Saturday

• At 1:45 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a male with long blonde hair in a bun “busted out a window on a car.”

• At 5:16 a.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Cardwell Lane.

• At 11:57 a.m., officers and deputies were called to an assault near Waffle House on Versailles Road. A caller reported a woman was beating another woman, but could not provide descriptions of either woman.

• At 12:15 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Louisville Road.

• At 3:23 p.m., officers took a theft report on Spring Street. A caller reported someone stole her ID and insurance card.

• At 3:59 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported several items including tools, a tool box and a wagon were stolen from a storage building.

• At 7:09 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta on John Davis Drive. A caller reported “a male and female stole two large baskets of fragrance” valued at approximately $2,000 and left the store at 6:49 p.m.

• At 7:17 p.m., officers were notified of a theft at Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a male wearing a red shirt and khakis stole a pair of boots.

• At 8:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on North Lime Street. A caller reported someone stole his wallet and tried to use his debit card at Handy Market.

• At 10:09 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Holmes Street. A caller reported smelling smoke but did not see flames. Firefighters determined that the smell was coming from a controlled burn on Gayle Street.

Sunday

• At 7:37 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At noon, deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Commercial Drive.

• At 12:57 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Seminole Trail. A caller reported hearing one shot possibly from the Navajo Trail area. An officer in the area advised he didn’t hear anything.

• At 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 2:11 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.

• At 2:21 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Powhatan Trail.

• At 3:21 p.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Walter Todd Drive. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 4:35 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported someone “stole her music.”

• At 5:05 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a silver Cadillac Seville slid off the road between the 51- and 52-mile markers.

• At 7:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at Advance Auto Parts on U.S. 127 South.

