The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:45 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle on Wapping Street.
• At 5:08 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Parkside Drive.
• At 6:02 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on Taylor Avenue.
• At 6:03 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Murray Street.
• At 7:05 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle on Leestown Rad.
• At 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Whippoorwill Lane.
• At 7:23 a.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire on Anderson Road. A caller from Bullock Body Shop advised that an electrical box in the back caught fire. He threw water on it but still saw flames. The dispatcher told him to stay outside the building until Columbia Gas and the Frankfort Plant Board were notified.
• At 7:55 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Blue Spruce Way.
• At 8:32 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on Leestown Lane.
• At 9:17 a.m., officers received a report of vandalism on Whippoorwill Lane.
• At 9:19 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Scantland Lane.
• At 10:25 a.m., officers were called regarding a suspicious person on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 11:01 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Cardinal Avenue.
• At 11:03 a.m., officers received a report of vandalism on East Main Street.
• At 11:07 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Broadway.
• At 11:34 a.m., officers responded to Versailles Road regarding a suspicious person.
• At 12:21 p.m., officers were called to an alarm on Saratoga Drive.
• At 12:29 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Oakland Branch Road.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to C. Michael Davenport Boulevard regarding a theft.
• At 1:41 p.m., officers received a report of vandalism on Pulliam Drive.
• At 1:47 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on River Oak Drive.
• At 2 p.m., officers were called to Adams Lane regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 2:03 p.m., officers responded to a theft on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
• At 3:10 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road regarding a suspicious person.
• At 5:10 p.m., firefighters responded to a rubbish fire on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Compton Drive.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Burlington Lane. EMS was declined.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers were called to Bender Drive regarding a trespasser.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on West Main Street.
• At 10:08 p.m., officers were called to an alarm on Carson Place.
• At 11:39 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Jones Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.