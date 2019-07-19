The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• A hit-and-run was reported on West Main Street at 8:45 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Noel Avenue at 11 a.m. The female caller stated she would like an officer to take a report on an incident that occurred the night before.
• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 11:25 a.m. The female caller reported she had over-the-counter medication delivered to her house and two of the bottles were stolen.
• A trespassing was reported on Village Drive at 12:20 p.m.
• A fraud complaint was reported at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road at 2:22 p.m.
• An intoxicated person was reported on Murray Street at 5:33 p.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Clements Avenue at 7:46 p.m. No further details were available.
• A trespassing was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 8:56 p.m.
• A trespassing was reported on Holmes Street at 10:31 p.m.