The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• A drug offense was reported at 12:10 a.m. on Locust Drive. The caller reported that a vehicle was on its way from Lexington to Frankfort to pick up a large amount of methamphetamine. The caller advised a female would be selling the drugs to three occupants of the vehicle and it would then be bound for Louisville with the methamphetamine. The vehicle left the jurisdiction before officers made contact.
• A theft was reported at 1:40 a.m. on Kings Daughters Drive.
• A theft was reported at 5:07 a.m. on McCann Lane.
• A theft was reported at 8:49 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• An assault was reported at 9:33 a.m. on Kings Daughters Drive. The caller reported that a nurse in the emergency room had been assaulted. No further information was provided.
• A theft was reported at 10:16 a.m. on Twilight Trail. The caller reported that someone broke into his van and took tools.
• A drug offense was reported at 10:51 a.m. on Compton Drive. The caller reported that a drug deal was about to happen at an apartment complex. The caller was not certain which building.
• A theft was reported at 11:59 a.m. on U.S. 127 South.
• An assault was reported at 1:03 p.m. on Leawood Drive. The caller reported he was “hit by a neighbor” that morning because he did not pay him back. The alleged victim said he “borrowed $40 and said he was going to give it back next week,” but the neighbor assaulted him. He went to the hospital for treatment.
• A theft was reported at 1:14 p.m. on Elizabeth Street.
• A vehicle fire was reported at 1:33 p.m. on KY 151. The caller reported that a dump truck pulled out of the landfill and looked like it had flames in the back.
• A shoplifting was reported at 3:19 p.m. on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 3:37 p.m. on East Main Street. No one was injured.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 4:09 p.m. on US 127. The caller reported the crash happened outside of Kroger and a female was trapped inside of one vehicle with arm and leg pain.
• A theft was reported at 6:53 p.m. on Echo Springs Drive.
• A fraud was reported at 7:27 p.m. on Pinnacle Court.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 11:07 p.m. on Kings Daughters Drive. No one was injured.