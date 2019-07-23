The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• A burglary was reported at 12:05 a.m. on Signal Ridge Road. The caller reported that a man tried to force his way into his home and injured the caller’s wrist in doing so. He said he knew the subject because he’d lived there prior.
• A fire investigation was reported at 2:30 a.m. on Hickory Drive. A caller from the Frankfort Plant Board reported seeing a transformer on fire “in a puddle reflection on their security cameras.”
• A theft was reported at 7:48 a.m. on East Georgetown Road.
• A drug offense was reported at 8:17 a.m. on Versailles Road. An anonymous caller reported seeing a male driver and passenger at McDonald’s and suspected they were using drugs.
• A theft was reported at 9:50 a.m. on Lafayette Drive.
• A theft was reported at 11:36 a.m. on River Bend Road.
• A missing person was reported at 11:51 a.m. on Rolling Acres Drive.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 12:09 p.m. on Schenkel Lane. No one was injured.
• An intoxicated driver was reported at 12:57 p.m. on Versailles Road. The caller reported seeing a driver who “sniffed something in Reynolds Wrap and then quickly put it down.”
• A missing person was reported at 1:45 p.m. on Ashwood Court.
• Vandalism was reported at 2:08 p.m. on St Clair Street.
• A theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. on Murray Street.
• A drug offense was reported at 7:43 p.m. on Devils Hollow Access Road. The caller said there was a drug deal “going down” in the bathroom of the BP.
• A burglary was reported at 7:55 p.m. on Bald Knob Road. The caller reported that someone tried to break into his home while he was at work. He said the person tried to kick the door in and damaged it but were unsuccessful in gaining entry.
• A theft was reported at 9:58 p.m. on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• A burglary was reported at 10:05 p.m. on East Fourth Street. The caller reported a person kicked in the residence's door and took a cellphone.
• A report of shots fired was received at 10:26 p.m. on Owenton Avenue. The caller's “daughter and son were outside and were shot at,” and a white van was reported to be in the area at the time.
• A report of shots fired was received at 11:27 p.m. on Equine Way. The caller reported hearing what sounded like four gunshots.