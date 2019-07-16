The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• A reckless driver was reported on East Georgetown Road at 12:32 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on Flat Creek Road at 12:33 a.m. The caller reported that someone was trying to get into the trailer in front of their house.
• A burglary was reported at the police station on West Second Street at 12:50 a.m. The person told police they had caught a female attempting to break into an apartment.
• A smoke smell was detected on Diagnostic Drive at 9:01 a.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on Schenkel Lane at 11:32 a.m.
• A theft was reported on East Main Street at 12:52 p.m. The caller reported that a saw had been stolen and located at a local pawn shop.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 1:16 p.m. No further information was available.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Steadmantown Lane at 2:21 p.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 4:29 p.m. No further information was available.
• A theft was reported on Murray Street at 5:58 p.m. A caller reported that a convicted felon came into a residence and stole a gun. The caller rephoned police to let them know it was a joke and the gun was returned.
• A trespassing was reported on Esperanza Drive at 7:21 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 8:32 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Blackburn Avenue at 8:39 p.m. A caller reported a wallet was stolen at Walmart.
• A robbery was reported on Versailles Road at 11:44 p.m. A caller reported a person jumped in their vehicle, fired a gun twice in the air and took all their money and everything they had.