The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 11:40 p.m. on KY 151. No one was injured.
• A fraud was reported at 2:11 p.m. on Schenkel Lane. The caller reported that a man passed a counterfeit bill to cover his meal at Pop’s Diner. He described the man as wearing a red shirt that read “Ketchup with Jesus.”
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 2:13 p.m. on Westland Drive. No one was injured.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 2:42 p.m. on Johnson Road. The caller reported an 80-year-old driver hit the median. He complained of back pain afterward.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 5:18 p.m. on Versailles Road. No one was injured.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 5:27 p.m. on Ridgewood Lane.
• A burglary was reported at 11:40 p.m. on Kentucky Avenue. The caller reported that two people were in his backyard, knocking on his back windows and trying to get in. Officers reported that the complainant has mental illness.
• A burglary was reported at 11:59 p.m. on Ann Street. The caller reported that he saw someone break into his Jeep and then walk away. The caller did not know whether anything had been taken.