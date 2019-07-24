The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• A vandalism was reported at 7:57 a.m. on Louisville Road.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 9:34 a.m. on Magnolia Avenue.
• Child abuse was reported at 10:18 a.m. on Old Sheep Pen Road. The caller reported that a “nanny” was abusing a child and left marks on the child’s arm.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 11:12 a.m. on Jett Boulevard.
• A theft was reported at 11:54 a.m. on Cardwell Lane.
• A sexual offense was reported at 1:48 p.m. on Forest Ridge Drive. No further information was provided.
• A theft was reported at 2:02 p.m. on Oak Ridge Drive.
• A theft was reported at 2:04 p.m. on Hanly Lane.
• A burglary was reported at 2:13 p.m. on East Georgetown Road. The caller reported seeing someone break into a window of a neighboring mobile home and pull items out.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 2:51 p.m. on St. Clair Street. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported at 2:57 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A burglary was reported at 5:31 p.m. on Goodman Way. The caller reported that someone broke into the residence the previous night and that it was not the first attempt, though the latest break-in was believed to be by a different person. The attempted break-ins were caught on a doorbell camera.
• A burglary was reported at 6:07 p.m. on Hickory Ridge Road. A property owner reported that someone was inside the property who was not the tenant.
• A burglary was reported at 7:09 p.m. on Landings Drive. The caller reported watching someone broke into a neighboring apartment.
• A theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. on Laffoon Drive.
• A missing person was reported at 8:01 p.m. on Michael Boulevard.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 8:12 p.m. on St. Clair Street.
• A theft was reported at 11:19 p.m. on East Georgetown Road.