The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• An assault was reported at 6:25 a.m. on Leawood Drive. The caller reported that someone had just assaulted him, but he declined treatment by emergency responders. When dispatch tried to get a description of the attacker, the caller told them they "already know what he looks like."
• A burglary was reported at 7:21 a.m. on Logan Street. The caller reported that a tenant believes someone broke into his residence because he came home in the morning and heard what he thought was someone walking around inside. Police determined it was unfounded.
• A fraud was reported at 7:58 a.m. on River Bend Road.
• A burglary was reported at 11:05 a.m. on Ridgewood Lane. The caller reported that her boyfriend broke into her home and took $600 and a tablet.
• A shoplifting was reported at 12:09 p.m. on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• A theft was reported at 2:56 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A theft was reported at 3:51 p.m. on Jett Boulevard.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 5:59 p.m. on Owenton Road.
• A fraud was reported at 6:26 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A drug offense was reported at 7 p.m. on Evergreen Road. The caller reported that people in a car outside Evergreen Market "were passing white stuff around."
• A report of shots fired was received at 8:06 p.m. on Travis Circle. The caller reported hearing 20-30 shots. When officers arrived, they determined the people were "doing target practice in a safe manner."
• A theft was reported at 8:59 p.m. on Wright Road.
• A theft was reported at 9:10 p.m. on Noel Avenue.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 10:32 p.m. on West Second Street.