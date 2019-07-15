The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
• A burglary was reported on Ashmore Drive at 3:32 a.m. The caller reported a vehicle had been broken into.
• A reckless driver was reported on East Georgetown Road at 8:35 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 10:13 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 11:10 a.m. No one was injured.
• A trespassing was reported on Cherry Lane at 12:04 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Duckers Road at 12:18 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Owenton Avenue at 12:31 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Landings Drive at 1:20 p.m. A caller reported a neighbor witnessed a girl stealing shoes, clothing, jewelry and glasses.
• A controlled burn was reported on Lucas Lane at 1:31 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Chinook Trail at 3:11 p.m. The caller reported the door to an apartment was busted but it was uncertain if anything was stolen.
• A missing person was reported at the police station on West Second Street at 3:33 p.m. The person was returned to their residence.
• A controlled burn was reported on Owenton Road at 4:33 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Bypass Plaza Drive at 7:13 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Iron Drive at 8:47 p.m. A caller reported a person was attempting to take the wires out of a security camera on the property.
• A drug offense was reported on Spring Street at 11:12 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Iron Drive at 11:17 p.m. No further information was available.
Saturday
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Phillips Street at midnight. No one was injured.
• A drug offense was reported on West Second Street at 12:01 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on Meadow View Drive at 1:09 a.m. The caller reported a truck had been broken into.
• A drug offense was reported on East Main Street at 5:13 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on Meadow View Drive at 6:42 a.m. A male caller reported someone broke into his truck and stole his wallet.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Cherrywood Drive at 9:04 a.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Holmes Street at 9:46 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Coolbrook Drive at 9:46 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Landings Drive at 10 a.m. No further information was available.
• A theft was reported on Duncan Road at 1:13 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Peaks Mill Road at 1:28 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Frazier Road at 1:54 p.m. A female allegedly "jerked the caller's arm and took her phone.
• A theft was reported on Cardwell Lane at 2:06 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on St. Johns Road at 3:01 p.m. No one was injured.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Bittersweet Lane at 5:47 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Slick-A-Way Drive at 6:38 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Shawnee Trail at 6:42 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on West Second Street at 8:50 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Wallace Avenue at 9:19 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Arbolado Drive at 10:28 p.m. A caller reported a "son took off with someone."
• A possible gas leak was reported on Harrodswood Road at 11:49 p.m.
Sunday
• A structure fire was reported on Schenkel Lane at 12:12 a.m. No further information was available.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Wallace Avenue at 2:29 a.m.
• A missing person was reported at the police station on West Second Street at 8:31 a.m. The person was found in Lexington.
• A theft was reported on Langford Avenue at 9:05 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Sycamore Court at 11:56 a.m.
• A trespassing was reported on U.S. 127 South at 11:56 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Snow Hill Road at 12:14 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Jeff Court at 12:25 p.m. A caller reported not being able to find a male who had gone for a walk. He was later located.
• A trespassing was reported on Magnolia Avenue at 1:21 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Cardwell Lane at 1:52 p.m. The caller reported "someone popped a window screen out."
• A burglary was reported on Polsgrove Street at 3:35 p.m. The caller reported a door had been kicked in and a TV, Firestick and laptop were stolen.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Louisville Road at 4:03 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 4:32 p.m. A female reported her boyfriend assaulted her.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Louisville Road at 5:18 p.m. No one was injured.
• A controlled burn was reported on Sullivan Lane at 5:28 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Louisville Road at 6:02 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 6:25 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Mills Lane at 7:07 p.m.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Seminole Trail at 8:01 p.m.
• A ground fire was reported on Douglas Avenue at 8:23 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Flat Creek Road at 10:29 p.m.