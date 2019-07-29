The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday:
• A theft was reported at 9:38 a.m. on Lucas Lane.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 10:58 a.m. on Old Soldiers Lane. No one was injured.
• A missing person was reported at 11:17 a.m. on Pinnacle Court.
• A theft was reported at 4:09 p.m. on East Main Street.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 4:34 p.m. on Greenhill Avenue.
• A report of shots fired was received at 6:19 p.m. on Hanly Lane. The caller's kids were playing in the backyard and heard what they thought were gunshots.
• An intoxicated driver was reported at 6:54 p.m. on Louisville Road.
• A burglary was reported at 7:44 p.m. on Compton Drive. The caller reported that someone had stolen a TV and a painting from an apartment at Riverview Apartments. The caller found the painting, then declined police response.
• A burglary was reported at 11:44 p.m. on Langford Avenue. The caller reported that someone was banging on the glass door of the home's basement.
• A vehicle fire was reported at 11:53 p.m. on Interstate 64. The caller was driving on the interstate when her car started smoking. She thought it was going to ignite. However, it was just a blown engine, police reported.
Saturday:
• A drug offense was reported at 2:40 a.m. on Schenkel Lane. The caller reported that her new neighbors in Country Hills Apartment were smoking drugs. She said it happened the previous night, too. When police arrived, the neighbors advised they had only smoked a little and did not have any more.
• A theft was reported at 10:48 a.m. on Walter Todd Drive.
• A fraud was reported at 1:09 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 1:56 p.m. on Old Frankfort Pike.
• An assault was reported at 2:06 p.m. on Pinnacle Court. A pregnant female was taken to the hospital after an incident involving several individuals. Officials did not release any further information.
• A theft was reported at 2:27 p.m. on Chestnut Avenue.
• A theft was reported at 2:34 p.m. on American Way.
• A theft was reported at 7:27 p.m. on Alexander Street.
• Vandalism was reported at 7:40 p.m. on Owenton Road.
• A burglary was reported at 10:24 p.m. on Donalynn Drive. The caller reported seeing someone trying to get into a neighboring house the previous night.
• A drug offense was reported at 11:10 p.m. to the hospital on Kings Daughters Drive. Two females flagged down an officer about someone trafficking suboxone. No further information was provided.
Sunday:
• A drug offense was reported at 5:41 a.m. on Travis Circle. The caller reported a person at the residence had “two mason jars full of marijuana.” The caller said she’s called several times and nothing has been done.
• A missing person was reported at 10:10 a.m. on Compton Drive.
• A theft was reported at 11:36 a.m. on Swigert Avenue.
• An assault was reported at 1:33 p.m. on High Street. The caller reported he was walking when someone in a passing white Ford “threw something at him and hit him in the eye.” It’s unclear whether officers were able to catch up with the car.
• A structure fire was reported at 1:50 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive. The caller reported seeing flames and smoke coming from a fire in the back of a building in Ashwood Place. Officers arrived to find the fire had been put out.
• A theft was reported at 2:14 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
• A fire investigation was reported at 3:17 p.m. on Lebanon Ridge Road. The caller reported that a hay bale was on fire.
• A fraud was reported at 9:56 p.m. on East Main Street.