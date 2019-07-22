The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
• A burglary was reported at 1:09 a.m. on East Main Street. The caller reported that someone was trying to break into her home. She said her door was locked, but she could hear someone trying get in through a window. When officers arrived, they could find no evidence of an attempted break-in.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 2:59 a.m. on Woodgate Road. No one was injured.
• A drug offense was reported at 6:28 a.m. to the police department on West Second Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 8:29 a.m. on Denison Way. No one was injured.
• An intoxicated driver was reported at 10:33 a.m. on East Main Street.
• A vandalism was reported at 11:30 a.m. on Holmes Street.
• A theft was reported at 11:46 a.m. on Compton Drive.
• A theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. on Crosshill Drive.
• A theft was reported at 12:32 p.m. on River Bend Road.
• A fraud was reported at 4:55 p.m. on Date Court.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 4:59 p.m. on Marlowe Court.
• A structure fire was reported at 6:25 p.m. on Leestown Lane. The caller reported seeing flames coming out of the front window of Push Preschool. Fire crews arrived and knocked the flames down within 25 minutes. Officers requested police response because they had "reason to believe this was intentional."
• A hit-and-run was reported at 6:54 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
• A theft was reported at 8:21 p.m. on Airdrie Lane.
• A burglary was reported at 9:13 p.m. on East Georgetown Road. The caller reported that a neighbor in Capital Mobile Home Park called to tell her multiple people were breaking into her trailer.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 10:05 p.m. on Elkhorn Court.
• A burglary was reported at 10:52 p.m. on Thompson Street. The caller told police that she thought someone was breaking into rental property next door.
• A report of shots fired was reported at 10:57 p.m. on Powhatan Trail. The caller reported hearing what sounded like a shotgun being fired but did not see it.
Saturday
• A theft was reported at 10:53 a.m. on Bridgeport Road.
• An assault was reported at 2:01 p.m. on Park Avenue. The caller reported that her son had been assaulted at the fair at Lakeview Park and there was video of the incident.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 2:04 p.m. on Lucas Lane. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Ridgewood Lane.
• A report of shots fired was received at 3:11 p.m. on James Way. The caller reported hearing "several gun shots" about a block away. He said he believes someone is shooting at his home.
• A fire investigation was conducted at 4:58 p.m. on Fields Avenue. Officers reported that subjects were burning a "large amount of wood behind the location." They also had demolished a building without a permit.
• A burglary was reported at 7:24 p.m. on John Davis Drive.
• A drug offense was reported at 8:58 p.m. on Shelby Street. The caller reported that their neighbor is dealing methamphetamine out of an apartment and "people are staying in the shed out back from the address."
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 10:48 p.m. on Evergreen Road. No one was injured.
• A report of shots fired was received at 11:17 p.m. on Murray Street. The caller reported hearing what they thought was a shotgun being fired near their home.
Sunday
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 5:27 p.m. on Flat Creek Road. No one was injured.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 7:23 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive. No one was injured.
• A missing person was reported at 9:26 p.m. on Schenkel Lane.
• A robbery was reported at 11:47 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard. The caller reported that a female had been assaulted at the Capital Plaza Hotel and her attacker stole her purse. The woman said she "didn't see a weapon, but he kept reaching for one." The woman described the man, but officers did not immediately locate him.