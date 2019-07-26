The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• An armed and dangerous person was reported at 12:22 a.m. on Centennial Drive. The caller reported that a man was “walking up and down Centennial with a gun” threatening to shoot up an apartment complex. The caller said it had been going on for two days.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 1:37 a.m. on Georgetown Road. The caller reported seeing a vehicle leave the roadway. He was not sure if anyone was hurt because “he kept going and could not stop.” Police arrived to find it was a tractor and not an automobile.
• A theft was reported at 2:27 a.m. on Versailles Road.
• A vandalism was reported at 6:58 a.m. on St Clair Street.
• A theft was reported at 8:19 a.m. on Ringo Avenue.
• A theft was reported at 11:40 a.m. on Green Wilson Road.
• A shoplifting was reported at 1:44 p.m. on Leonardowood Drive.
• A theft was reported at 2:44 p.m. on Harvieland Road.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 3:03 p.m. on Louisville Road.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 4:10 p.m. on Versailles Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 5:28 p.m. on Versailles Road. No one was injured.
• A burglary was reported at 8:03 p.m. on Ninevah Road. The caller reported that a garage door window had been busted and his wife’s hand was bleeding. He said he believes his wife did it and they are going through a divorce.