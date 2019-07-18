The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
• Vandalism was reported on Louisville Road at 5:01 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 8:24 a.m. The owner of a store reported that someone had paid with a fake bill and left.
• An abuse complaint was reported on Cardwell Lane at 10:05 a.m. The caller reported a possible case of elder abuse. No further details were available.
• Vandalism was reported on Owenton Road at 10:53 a.m.
• An obstruction in the roadway was reported on Fields Avenue at 11:16 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Cardwell Lane at 11:59 a.m. The caller advised jewelry had been stolen.
• A missing person was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 12:59 p.m.
• An intoxicated person was reported on Holmes Street at 2:05 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Commerce Drive at 4:39 p.m. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported on East Main Street at 4:54 p.m. No further information was available.
• A reckless driver was reported on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard at 5:13 p.m.
• A trespassing was reported on Schenkel Lane at 8:33 p.m.
• A robbery was reported on Commercial Drive at 10:16 p.m. A caller reported “some kids were trying to rob him.”
• A trespassing was reported on Pickett Avenue at 10:29 p.m.