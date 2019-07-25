The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
• A burglary was reported at 1:33 a.m. on Millie Drive. Caller reported someone was outside near their car. Officers determined nothing bad was happening.
• A smoking complaint was reported at 1:38 a.m. on Schenkel Lane. The caller reported “smoke coming in her vents” from an apartment in Quinton Court. She said she thought it was cigarette smoke and wanted to speak with an officer.
• A burglary was reported at 2:22 a.m. on Paul Sawyier Drive. The caller reported being in her bedroom and hearing someone enter her house and walk around. Police arrived and secured the home.
• A burglary was reported at 6:43 a.m. on Imperial Avenue. The caller advised that someone broke a lock off a trailer’s door in Imperial Mobile Home Park and broke in. It happened earlier in the morning and no one was present.
• A fraud was reported at 9:36 a.m. on East Main Street.
• A burglary was reported at 9:47 a.m. on Pinnacle Court. The caller reported that a neighbor saw someone trying to kick in the door of a residence.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 12:41 p.m. on Carson Place. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported at 1:17 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A theft was reported at 2:50 p.m. on Louisville Road.
• A theft was reported at 2:58 p.m. on River Bend Road.
• An intoxicated driver was reported at 8:51 p.m. on Pea Ridge Road.
• A sexual offense was reported at 9:22 p.m. to the police department on West Second Street. The complainant reported that someone had been sexually assaulted at an unknown location. No further information was provided.
• A burglary was reported at 9:44 p.m. on Shawnee Trail. The caller reported that her security system went off the previous night and she awoke to windows being broken and doors open that had been locked.
• A shoplifting was reported at 11:49 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.