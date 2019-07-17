The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• A burglary was reported on Logan Street at 5:13 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 8:30 a.m. No one was injured.
• A vandalism complaint was reported on Compton Drive at 10:37 a.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on Louisville Road at 11:03 a.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 11:37 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 11:54 a.m. No one was injured.
• A missing person was reported on Douglas Avenue at 12:58 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 2:11 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Bypass Plaza Drive at 2:57 p.m.
• A structure fire was reported on East Main Street at 3:43 p.m.
• An abuse complaint was reported on West Second Street at 3:57 p.m.
• An obstruction in the roadway was reported on Commerce Boulevard at 5:38 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Schenkel Lane at 6:33 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Owenton Avenue at 7:14 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Oakland Branch Road at 9:57 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on West Todd Street at 10:21 p.m.