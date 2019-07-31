The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- An intoxicated driver was reported at 12:09 a.m. on Interstate 64. A patrol unit spotted a vehicle coming into town with an apparently impaired driver. The officer kept an eye on the vehicle.
- A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 7:07 a.m. on I-64. A woman reported "not feeling well" after a tow car crash in which she hit her head on her vehicle's door. She also had two small children in the car.
- A drug offense was reported at 8:37 a.m. on Commercial Drive. The caller reported that an employee had been fired from an undisclosed business last week, and other employees advised he had been selling drugs from the office. The caller wanted K-9 officers to go through the office to "make sure there are no other drugs in the area." Officers advised there has to be probable cause to conduct a search.
- A theft was reported at 11:19 a.m. on Allnutt Drive.
- An intoxicated driver was reported at 11:45 a.m. at the hospital on Kings Daughters Drive. The caller reported a female drove herself to the hospital and her alcohol level was above the legal limit.
- A theft was reported at 1:33 p.m. on River Bend Road.
- A theft was reported at 3:05 p.m. on Versailles Road.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported at 4:16 p.m. on Quachita Trail. No one was injured.
- An intoxicated driver was reported at 4:53 p.m. on Thistlewood Avenue.
- A sexual offense was reported at 6:21 p.m. on Fifth Avenue. The caller reported that a child was touched inappropriately by a male family member in his 30s. No further information was provided.
- An assault was reported at 6:39 p.m. to the police department on West Second Street. An employee of a gas station said she was assaulted by her manager. She said he "grabbed her arm as she was coming out the restroom."
- A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 7:14 p.m. on Louisville Road. The caller reported that a driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a ditch on the side of the road. The driver complained of arm pain.
- A report of shots fired was received at 8:54 p.m. on Switzer Road. The caller reported that a woman had fired shots at her vehicle. However, the caller did not want to leave her name or number.