The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• An assault was reported at 12:24 a.m. on East Fourth Street. The caller reported he was “Facetiming,” or video chatting, his girlfriend when someone slapped her in the face. He said he did not know who did it, but he was en route to her address.
• A theft was reported at 4:18 a.m. on Farmbrook Circle.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 9:42 a.m. on Landings Drive.
• A vehicle fire was reported at 1:23 p.m. on Tierra Linda Drive.
• A missing person was reported at 1:48 p.m. on West Second Street.
• An assault was reported at 1:56 p.m. on White Cliffs Lane. Officers reported the case as a rape investigation. No further information was provided.
• A shoplifting was reported at 3:22 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
• A missing person was reported at 4:36 p.m. on Myrtle Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. on Greenwilson Road. No one was injured.
• A burglary was reported at 6:56 p.m. to the police department on West Second Street. The complainant said it happened on Wright Street. No further information was provided.
• A drug offense was reported at 8:41 p.m. on Prince Hall Village. The caller reported that someone was smoking marijuana nearby but declined to give the name of subject and said “officers can figure it out when they get there.”
• An assault was reported at 10:42 p.m. on Jackson Drive. The caller reported that someone had just punched her son in the face and his head hit the concrete afterward, knocking him unconscious. The caller said her son was bleeding from the mouth and she did not know the assailant.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 11:34 p.m. on Centennial Avenue.
• A drug offense was reported at 11:35 p.m. on East Main Street. The caller reported witnessing a drug deal at the Papa John’s and said both parties had left the scene.