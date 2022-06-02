blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 5:07 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 6:48 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 12:14 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Grandview Drive.

• At 12:19 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Catfish Alley.

• At 1:58 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Quartermile Way.

• At 2:15 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Clifton Drive.

• At 2:25 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Hopi Trail.

• At 2:49 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dan’s Discount Jewelry and Pawn on East Main Street. A caller reported someone pawned his television.

• At 3:09 p.m., deputies were called to a theft at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported two males were “taking things out of the yard.”

• At 3:19 p.m., deputies were called to an assault on Bryant-Benson Road. A caller reported someone assaulted and pulled a knife on his son.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a juvenile male ran off. The student was located at 3:44 p.m. and was picked up by a family member.

• At 3:41 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident St. Johns Road.

• At 4:05 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at The Clothes Closet on Comanche Trail. A caller reported someone keeps breaking the locks on his dumpster.

• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 4:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at China Buffet on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported her daughter’s wallet was stolen and said there was video footage of the theft.

• At 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:39 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.

• At 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 8:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported his wallet was stolen a couple of weeks ago.

• At 8:09 p.m., deputies, city and county fire, EMS and a constable were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported hearing a bad wreck. First responders were unable to locate a vehicle in the area.

• At 8:09 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Douglas Avenue.

