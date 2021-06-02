The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 6:27 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Centennial Avenue.
• At 7:34 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Harvieland Road.
• At 8:14 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a drug offense.
• At 8:17 a.m., officers took a theft report on Walter Todd Drive.
• At 8:49 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Harrodswood Drive.
• At 8:55 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kentucky State University on East Main Street. A caller reported someone stole a license plate.
• At 9:17 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on KY 151.
• At 9:42 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:40 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a door was damaged at Miss Kathy’s Place.
• At 12:32 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:34 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Larry Stigers Equipment on Twin Oaks Circle. A caller reported 10 vehicles had catalytic converters stolen.
• At 3 p.m., officers took a theft report at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported tools were stolen out of a vehicle.
• At 4:04 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Shaw Lane. Officers determined the sound was a transformer that blew and no shots had been fired.
• At 4:20 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Swigert Avenue.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers, deputies and city firefighters were notified of a stolen vehicle on Capital Avenue.
• At 5:52 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at Five Below on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a “female walked out without paying for items” and there was video footage of the theft.
• At 7:01 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Tupelo Trail.
• At 7:14 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Harrodsburg Road. A caller reported her “door was cracked open when she got home yesterday” and her “apartment was tore up and a bunch of items were stolen.”
• At 7:35 p.m., county and city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Landings Drive. A caller reported an air conditioning unit caught fire and it was out. The caller said she wanted the residence checked to make sure it was safe for her and her baby.
• At 7:39 p.m., deputies took a burglary report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported he had pictures of someone breaking into his neighbor’s house. The caller said a dog was stolen.
• At 10:13 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
