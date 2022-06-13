The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 6:55 a.m., officers took a burglary complaint on West Second Street. A caller reported a male wearing a green T-shirt and shorts was attempting to break into the old car wash next to ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter. Officers advised the male was looking for the homeless shelter.
• At 7:28 a.m., officers took a burglary complaint at the old Pic Pac on West Second Street. A person was trying to break into a vehicle.
• At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:36 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Holmes Street near Barrett Avenue.
• At 2:12 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Harp Pike. A caller reported a person with a truck and trailer stole items.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:36 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers were called to a theft at TJ Maxx on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female stole her wallet in the store and advised she stopped the female in the parking lot before the female left in a gray sedan. At 4:25 p.m., the female whose wallet was stolen reported that one of her credit cards was used at Walmart and charged $500.
• At 4:19 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 4:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:08 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Versailles Road.
• At 6:52 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report at Bourbon on Main on West Main Street. A caller reported a male punched him in the face.
• At 6:57 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 8:46 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on Landings Drive. A caller reported four people were verbally and possibly physically fighting.
• At 10:04 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.
Saturday
• At 12:13 a.m., deputies took a shots fired complaint on Jones Lane. A caller reported hearing between eight and 10 shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane.
• At 11:19 a.m., officers took a theft report on Richardson Court. A caller reported a riding lawnmower was stolen. The caller advised they put the lawnmower in the driveway for a repairman to pick up and it was gone before the repairman got there.
• At 11:34 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgewood Lane.
• At 12:04 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident and advised that a silver two-door vehicle flipped near Jim Beam.
• At 6:32 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hardy Street. A caller reported a $350 chainsaw and shovel were stolen approximately four days before.
• At 10:11 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Meagher Avenue.
• At 10:32 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
Sunday
• At 1:08 a.m., officers, deputies and county firefighters were notified of a missing person at Kentucky River Campground on Steele Branch Road. A caller reported two males and a female went kayaking at 1 p.m. and hadn’t been heard from since. They were located at 6:05 a.m.
• At 8:03 a.m., officers took a shot fired complaint on West State Street near Shaw Lane. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a shotgun.
• At 10:05 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 11:28 a.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female stole a phone.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported someone threw rocks at his back door overnight.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Deepwood Drive.
• At 9:21 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Georgetown Road near Scruggs Lane.
• At 9:34 p.m., officers took a shot fired complaint on East Main Street. A caller reported hearing people arguing and then hearing a gunshot.
• At 10:54 p.m., deputies were called to an assault at Benson Valley Boat Marina on Benson Valley Road. A female caller reported a male hit her and she was bleeding.
