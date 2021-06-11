blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 2:36 a.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported seeing two vehicles on the road and hearing six to eight gunshots. The caller said the vehicles “took off right after the shots.”

• At 3:58 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Gayle Street.

• At 6:12 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Leawood Square. A caller reported a blue Honda was broken into and several items were stolen.

• At 7:45 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ann Street. A caller reported several items were stolen from a garage.

• At 9:04 a.m., city firefighters responded to a gas smell on Landings Drive. A caller reported a gasoline odor on the first floor of an apartment building. Firefighters were unable to detect any hazards.

• At 1:34 p.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported a female stole several items and the theft was captured on video. The caller also identified the license plate on the vehicle the female fled in.

• At 3:08 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bald Knob Road.

• At 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Tonkawa Trail. A caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot. Officers determined a transformer blew. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.

• At 4:46 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 5:19 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Dollar General on Holmes Street. A caller reported receiving a fake $20 bill. The caller said the female who attempted to use the bill was still in the store.

• At 5:45 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Stockton Road.

• At 6:11 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:13 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Dollar General on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male in a dark shirt, red shorts and black shoes took beer off a shelf to the back of the store, drank it and left. The caller said the male was walking down Bridgeport Road.

