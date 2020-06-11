blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 10:50 a.m., officers were called to Save-A-Lot on Versailles Road concerning an assault which occurred on Patricia Street.

• At 11:15 a.m., officers were called to Advance America in Eastwood Shopping Center concerning an employee filing for a loan using a customer’s name.

• At 12:12 p.m., officers were called to Harp Pike after a woman broke into the caller’s house and took a crossbow and jars of change.

• At 12:58 p.m., officers were called to Polsgrove Street after someone changed the medication in the caller’s bottle.

• At 2:40 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Cove Spring Road between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers were called to JC Penney on U.S. 127 for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Missouri Avenue concerning people driving in a car and smoking drugs.

• At 8:54 p.m., officers were called to Bridgeport Road concerning a sexual offense which occurred March 31.

• At 9:15 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a stolen vehicle

• At 10:18 p.m., firefighters were called to Stonehedge Lane for a structure fire in a house. 

