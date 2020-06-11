The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 10:50 a.m., officers were called to Save-A-Lot on Versailles Road concerning an assault which occurred on Patricia Street.
• At 11:15 a.m., officers were called to Advance America in Eastwood Shopping Center concerning an employee filing for a loan using a customer’s name.
• At 12:12 p.m., officers were called to Harp Pike after a woman broke into the caller’s house and took a crossbow and jars of change.
• At 12:58 p.m., officers were called to Polsgrove Street after someone changed the medication in the caller’s bottle.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Cove Spring Road between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.
• At 3:43 p.m., officers were called to JC Penney on U.S. 127 for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Missouri Avenue concerning people driving in a car and smoking drugs.
• At 8:54 p.m., officers were called to Bridgeport Road concerning a sexual offense which occurred March 31.
• At 9:15 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a stolen vehicle
• At 10:18 p.m., firefighters were called to Stonehedge Lane for a structure fire in a house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.