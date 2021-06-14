The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:39 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Owenton Road. A caller reported one male, two females and a baby were “coming in and out of his trailer” and “walking around the area.” The caller then hung up. The dispatcher noted that the caller sounded intoxicated.
• At 3:05 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.
• At 7:31 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9 a.m., officers took a theft report at the Mayo-Underwood Building on Mero Street. A caller reported a monitor was stolen.
• At 9:15 a.m., officers were called to a fight on Holmes Street near Gayle Street. A caller reported two males and a female in a gray car were fighting and they woke up the caller.
• At 10:21 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak at Kroger Fuel on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a “gas spill from a small jug.”
• At 11:04 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported that a male wearing blue jeans, red and black T-shirt and a ball cap went into a vacant house.
• At 12:08 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Logan Street.
• At 12:22 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported three or four people were fighting outside and “beating the crap out of each other.”
• At 12:32 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Benson Valley Road.
• At 1:11 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Sharon Road. A caller reported hearing a door open and the alarm beeping. The caller said the front and back doors were locked.
• At 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Burlington Lane.
• At 2:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive near U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Paddock Court. A caller reported a license plate was stolen.
• At 4:59 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a male with a gun was in the hall.
• At 5:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:49 p.m., officers took a theft report at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported a person took her wallet and refused to give it back.
• At 6:40 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a ground fire on Douglas Avenue.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:15 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 9:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Quachita Trail. A caller reported someone broke into a vehicle overnight and several items were stolen.
• At 9:38 p.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
Saturday
• At 12:28 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:32 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Powhatan Trail.
• At 12:42 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 1:33 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Hillway Lane. A caller reported a motorcycle gas tank was on fire in a side yard between two houses. The fire was extinguished by firefighters eight minutes later.
• At 2:31 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Pawnee Trail. A caller reported that the door to a storage building was kicked in overnight.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint at Country Hill Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a 10-year-old girl ran off and hadn’t been seen in 30 minutes. She was located in the apartment five minutes later.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue near East Second Street.
• At 8:51 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Compton Drive.
• At 10:32 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots and stated her “dogs are going crazy.”
• At 11:30 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Noel Avenue.
Sunday
• At 3:13 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:26 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.
• At 10:06 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers took a theft report on Nootka Trail. A caller reported losing a firearm near the distillery.
• At 1:44 p.m., officers took an assault report on Corral Way. A caller reported his “staff attacked him, scratched him and struck him with a fist.”
• At 2:18 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Winding Way Drive.
• At 2:55 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Tupelo Trail.
• At 4:08 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Jett Boulevard.
• At 4:11 p.m., officers took a theft report at CVS on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported that a female stole a shopping cart full of items and that there was camera footage of the theft.
• At 4:34 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 5:33 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue at Still Waters Campground on Strohmeier Bypass. A caller reported two females in kayaks may be lost on the river. The kayakers phoned the caller 16 minutes later and said they were on land and safe.
• At 6 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Interstate 64.
• At 6:12 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two people were detained in the loss prevention office for shoplifting.
• At 6:57 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported someone broke the windshield of his vehicle.
• At 7:20 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on East Main Street.
• At 9:32 p.m., officers took a theft report on Maverick Trail. A caller reported his ex-wife stole an iPhone 12.
• At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 11:25 p.m., officers took a theft report at Speedway on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone stole “a bunch of bags of ice.”
