The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 7:14 a.m., firefighters were called to High Street concerning two people trapped in an elevator after the power went out.
• At 8:56 a.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a counterfeit $20 bill.
• At 11:53 a.m., firefighters were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a downed tree and a broken utility pole.
• At 12:57 p.m., firefighters were called to Creekstone Court for a possible electrical fire.
• At 2:48 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to St. Clair Street after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers were called to Jones Lane for a shots fired complaint.
• At 8:01 p.m., officers were called to Old Soldiers Lane concerning a missing handgun and ammunition.
• At 10:18 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone broke into a storage building.
• At 10:36 p.m., firefighters were called to Riverview Park on Wilkinson Boulevard after several portable restrooms were set on fire.
