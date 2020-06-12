blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 7:14 a.m., firefighters were called to High Street concerning two people trapped in an elevator after the power went out.

• At 8:56 a.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a counterfeit $20 bill.

• At 11:53 a.m., firefighters were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a downed tree and a broken utility pole.

• At 12:57 p.m., firefighters were called to Creekstone Court for a possible electrical fire.

• At 2:48 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to St. Clair Street after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 7:42 p.m., officers were called to Jones Lane for a shots fired complaint.

• At 8:01 p.m., officers were called to Old Soldiers Lane concerning a missing handgun and ammunition.

• At 10:18 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone broke into a storage building.

• At 10:36 p.m., firefighters were called to Riverview Park on Wilkinson Boulevard after several portable restrooms were set on fire.

