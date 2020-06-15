The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:20 a.m., firefighters were called to Watson Court for a downed power line.
• At 2:33 a.m., officers were called to Courchelle Court for a possible burglary. The caller said it sounded like someone was trying to break into the basement.
• At 11:13 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on the East-West Connector involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of a leg injury.
• At 1:46 p.m., officers were called to Anderson Road concerning a theft.
• At 2:23 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street after someone broke into a camper.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning an assault.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers were called to Jeremy Drive concerning a theft of a cooler from a work truck.
• At 4:53 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive concerning a stolen cell phone.
• At 5:02 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a sexual assault which occurred a month ago.
Saturday
• At 12:07 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Bald Knob Road. A vehicle overturned and one person was complaining of leg, chest and head pain.
• At 4:44 a.m., officers were called to Old Owenton Road concerning a robbery.
• At 6:24 a.m., officers were called to Lawrenceburg Road concerning an assault.
• At 7:28 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 West near the 48-mile marker involving two vehicles. Both westbound lanes were blocked for a time.
• At 9:49 a.m., officers were called to the Food Mart on Holmes Street concerning a theft. The suspect said he had a knife and left on a bicycle.
• At 10:37 a.m., officers took a report concerning a theft of money.
• At 10:48 a.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning a fraudulent check.
• At 11:46 a.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue concerning a burglary and a theft of shoes.
• At 2:23 p.m., officers were called to Hopi Trail concerning a theft of piggy banks.
• At 2:42 p.m., officers were called to Carson Place concerning a counterfeit $100 bill.
• At 4:53 p.m., officers were called to Dan's Discount Pawn on East Main Street concerning a possible identity theft.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Centennial Avenue after a vehicle backed into another car.
• At 5:46 p.m., officers were called to Aspen Trail concerning a theft of power tools.
• At 5:57 p.m., officers were called to Green Wilson Road concerning a theft of furniture, shoes and checks.
• At 8:18 p.m., firefighters were called to Owsley Avenue concerning multiple illegal fires.
• At 9:55 p.m., officers were called to Interstate 64 concerning an injury accident between a truck and a minivan. One person was complaining of arm pain.
Sunday
• At 12:13 a.m., firefighters were called to Sequoyah Trail for a kitchen fire.
• At 12:35 a.m., officers were called to Langford Avenue after someone broke into a vehicle and attempted to steal the stereo.
• At 9:19 a.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive concerning a mulch fire.
• At 10:06 a.m., officers were called to Bypass Plaza Drive concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 4:42 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Drive concerning an assault between the caller’s grandchildren.
• At 7:49 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning an assault. The caller said there were emergency protection orders between both parties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.