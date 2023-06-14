blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 9:36 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Collins Lane near Louisville Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Ford F150 and a Chevy Suburban. One male complained of rib and back pain.

