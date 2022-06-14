blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 1:45 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Marlowe Court.

• At 7:18 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 9:27 a.m., deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Camp Pleasant Road.

• At 9:54 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported that siding had been spray painted.

• At 11:03 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 12:17 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 12:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Ridge Drive.

• At 1:26 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 1:29 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a rescue on Franklin Avenue. A caller reported that a machine used to press 26-gauge metal fell on a male’s hands.

• At 1:53 p.m., officers and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Brawner Street. A caller reported she was sexually assaulted and her purse was stolen.

• At 2:38 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near the Collins Lane Food Mart.

• At 6:59 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 7:40 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported his house was broken into overnight.

• At 8:36 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Harrodswood Road.

• At 11:06 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.

