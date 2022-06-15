The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:20 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Alexander Street.
• At 3:10 a.m., officers attempted to locate a person at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road.
• At 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
• At 7:54 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A male caller reported his truck was in a ditch on the right hand side of the road and “armed people were after him.” When dispatch asked if the male was injured he said “not yet.” First responders found the male unresponsive in the backseat of his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The right lane of I-64 was shut down temporarily and the coroner was notified.
• At 12:02 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported two males were assaulting her son.
• At 12:42 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Harrodswood Road. A caller re-phoned 911 to report that two males were fighting with her son again.
• At 1:22 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Grand Avenue. A caller reported two males tried to break into the machines in a laundry room and damaged the machines.
• At 2:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Sower Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and advised one of the vehicles had flipped. One female had to be extricated and complained of chest and wrist pain.
• At 3 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Interstate 64.
• At 3:37 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone stole $12,000 in cash two or three months ago.
• At 4:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:50 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Williamsburg Road.
• At 8:27 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leawood Drive.
• At 10:06 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported a physical fight between two males and advised eight or nine people were watching. The caller also stated that the group of people were recording the fight.
